CLT Airport says some airlines may require proof of vaccine, gives other tips as travel increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport say some airlines may require proof of COVID-19 vaccination among several tips the airport is giving passengers as travel increases during the pandemic.
CLT Airport is averaging around 17,000 daily originating passengers going through the checkpoints with a high of 25,232 people screened on April 2.
On the same day last year, at the start of the pandemic, 2,060 passengers went through the checkpoints.
CLT is a the second largest connecting hub for American Airlines. As a result, more people come thought CLT each day than some travelers expect.
Official are providing some tips to make travel more enjoyable for passengers. In their very first tip, they are asking passengers to check travel guidance before they leave home.
CLT says some airlines may require COVID-19 testing or proof of vaccine, or in some cases, passengers may still be required to quarantine at their destination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the TSA are good resources to start planning.
Before You Leave Home
- Check the latest TSA travel tips and requirements for your home and destination airport. Many checkpoints have new requirements for going through the screening process to protect passengers and TSA officers.
- Book your parking ahead of time. You can guarantee yourself a spot and a set rate by using CLT’s online booking. You can even pay online ahead of time so there are no worries at checkout.
- As part of your pre-planning, you can now check wait times at the security checkpoints. Pick the one with the shortest line for a quick and easy screening process.
At the Airport
- Face coverings are required. Remember to please cover your nose and mouth.
- Hand sanitizing stations are provided as a courtesy to everyone and are located throughout the terminal for convenience.
- The airport encourages passengers to take charge of their personal space. Here are some tips for social distancing that that might help.
Concessions Are Open
- Most dining and retail businesses in the airport are open. Many have installed plastic screens to help create space and others offer touchless ordering and paying options.
Airport officials say their COVID-19 response remains strong with both regular daily cleaning and nightly deep cleaning. Social distancing is encouraged throughout the airport, the federal mask mandate remains in place and airport partners are doing their part by adopting touchless purchasing technology.
The air in the terminal is kept cleaner due to bi-polar ionization technology that scrubs viruses and bacteria from the air and hospital-grade MERV-13 air filters.
The deadline to have federal identification for domestic air travel is six months away. On Oct. 1, 2021, a REAL ID-compliant driver license will be required to board a flight. If you have other federal identification, such as a military ID or passport, you do not need a REAL ID to fly. Learn more on our website.
American Airlines is adding service to Alexandria and Lafayette, La., (year round started April 2); Honolulu, Hawaii (May 6 – Sept.7); Ontario, Calif. (May 6- Aug. 16); Samaná, Dominican Republic (June 5 – Aug. 14); and Reno, Nev. (June 3 – Sept. 7).
