Beautiful Spring weather draws many outside on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you get outside today? It was magnificent! Blue skies, bright sun, warm temperatures…for many today was the day to shake off the winter blues and enjoy some outdoor activity. Robin Williams may have said it best when he said Spring is nature’s way of saying ‘let’s party!’
Lots of folks around Rowan County were enjoying the weather. The parking lot for the High Rock Lake boat access off Bringle Ferry Road was busy.
“The weather? It’s warm, it’s sunny, beautiful, yeah, it’s a beautiful day,” said Donna as she helped her family get the pontoon boat into the water. “We’re going to do some crappie fishing. Hopefully we’ll get us a slew of them.”
Greg Roberson has a name for this kind of weather.
“A nice Indian Spring,” Roberson said. “Some people call it Indian Summer, but Indian Spring is more like it because we’re probably going to have a couple more cool days, cool mornings anyhow.”
Like man others, he thought it was the perfect day to wet a line.
“Beautiful, just beautiful,” Roberson added. “Good day to get out on the water, good day to relax a while, yeah.”
At the Salisbury Community Park, it was the ideal venue to enjoy the beauty of spring with the grand kids.
“This weather is gorgeous! After all the rain we’ve had and everything, just to be able to run someplace where it’s dry and not mud is really enjoyable,” one visitor said.
It’s all fun, and it’s good for you, according to Dr. Bob Tannehill. He was out today retuning some shots over the net on the tennis court at the Salisbury City Park. At age 92, he knows what we need.
“Oh, I think it’s mandatory. I think it’s the best thing for you, just even walking is good,” Dr. Tannehill said. ‘It was a rainy winter and we were rained out on the court a lot, so we didn’t play a when lot during the winter. The weather now is perfect, I think.”
And hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy this day and the days to come. American writer Hal Borland once said ‘No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn’ and today was a reminder that spring is always right on time.
