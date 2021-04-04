Volunteers needed for Litter Sweep in Town of Spencer, April 10-24

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer is organizing volunteer groups to help with litter cleanup efforts during NCDOT’s Spring Litter Sweep, taking place April 10-24.
scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative.
Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.
Town staff have identified several street segments ideal for volunteer assistance. Places of worship, civic groups, families, or others working in small groups are encouraged to contact Town Clerk Stacy Craven to sign up and arrange for free cleanup supplies. Call 704-633-2231 #12 or email scraven@townofspencer.com.
For safety information during COVID-19 and other volunteer safety resources, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep.
In addition to volunteers, Town staff will partner with NCDOT to pick up litter and collect orange/blue bags placed on roadsides by volunteer pickups. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and high visibility safety vests.
