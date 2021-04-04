Sunny Easter Sunday forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a nice one! Whether you’re heading to church or an Easter egg hunt, the weather shouldn’t slow you down. After a chilly start, we will warm through the rest of the day. With plenty of sun, highs will be in the low 70s.
Monday through Wednesday will be just as nice. It will get a little warmer each day. We will go from the mid 70s on Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday. Rain doesn’t look like it will slow you down any of those days. Overnight lows will also be milder. We will only fall to the 40s or low 50s so we should be able to rule out frost.
The next chance for rain arrives on Thursday and Friday. You may be dodging some showers or even thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
