One dead after car overturns near Cheraw, S.C.

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - One person died early Easter morning in an accident off U.S. 52. in Chesterfield County, S.C.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one driver was heading north in the highway about 8 miles north of Cheraw when they ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The car overturned and the driver was then ejected.
The driver died on scene. They were not wearing a seatbelt.
More details will be released as they become available.
