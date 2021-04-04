Man wanted for murder of grandfather in Randolph Co. arrested in Cornelius after hours-long search

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing his grandfather and injuring his grandmother in Randolph County was arrested in Cornelius after an hours-long search.
Brian Cody King was taken into custody just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
King was wanted in the death of 74-year-old Harold Stephen King, who was identified by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office as King’s grandfather.
The Mooresville police confirmed the arrest.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a stabbing call Saturday on Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro.
Officers found a man dead inside the home. A woman was dropped off at a location in Thomasville where she called the police.
A murder warrant was issued for King’s arrest.
Later on, Mooresville police reported that a stolen car used in the incident was recovered in the Edgemoor Park area of Mooresville.
Law enforcement officers, personnel from Mooresville Fire-Rescue, law enforcement K-9s, and drones have been searching the area where the vehicle was located.
