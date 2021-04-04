Job fair happening in Salisbury on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A host of community partners, including Rowan County, the City of Salisbury, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury School System, the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development, NCWorks and the Centralina Workforce Development Board, will hold a drive-thru community job fair on Friday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center located at 1904 S. Main Street. The fair is open to the public.
This year’s community job fair will consist of candidates driving to hiring booths to learn more about various job opportunities throughout Rowan County. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire.
If you are interested in participating:
Bring multiple copies of a paper resume
Drive into the entrance at NCWorks Career Center parking lot and stay in your vehicle
Candidates will then be directed to drive-thru and speak with employers
For more information, please contact Salisbury Human Resources at HumanResources@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5217.
