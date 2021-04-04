Job fair happening in Salisbury on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A host of community partners, including Rowan County, the City of Salisbury, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury School System, the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development, NCWorks and the Centralina Workforce Development Board, will hold a drive-thru community job fair on Friday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NCWorks Career Center located at 1904 S. Main Street. The fair is open to the public.