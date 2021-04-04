Fire breaks out in Charlotte home Easter morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Easter morning fire damaged a Charlotte home near Briarwood Park.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a home off the 600 block of Penwood Lane around 10 a.m. Sunday. The home backs up to the park’s property.
Crews are reported the home is one story and fully involved.
Medic confirmed one person has life-threatening burn injuries and is being transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
This is an active situation, and more details will be provided as they’re released.
