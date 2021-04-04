Charlotte community hit by recent gun violence celebrates Easter holiday with event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte community hit by recent violence is using the Easter holiday to spread love and positivity throughout the neighborhood.
The 2021 Community Youth Easter Program was held Saturday afternoon at Eva B. Barber Park on Gossett Avenue in northwest Charlotte.
The event was organized by A Brighter Day Outreach.
“Wanted to just make sure we had this event just for a positive vibe in the neighborhood with everything happening,” said Beverly Knox Davis, the president and founder of A Brighter Day Outreach.
There were live performances, music and games for people of all ages to enjoy.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
This year’s event comes days after multiple shootings happened in the area, including two involving children.
Last Tuesday, a 14-and-15-year-old were shot on Hovis Road.
A short time later, a 7-year-old was injured on Marble Street in a shooting police believe was connected. Three people were arrested in connection to the second shooting.
Each shooting was close to a mile from the park.
“My message is to put the guns down. You can have ol’ fashioned fun, you can even have a disagreement but it doesn’t have to end with your life being taken,” said Knox Davis.
She has also lived in the community for more than a decade.
For parents, it was a message to share with their own children. Celebrating the Easter holiday and the meaning of sacrifice and love.
“It allows people to remember the meaning of the holiday. For those who don’t know, it enlightens them as well, a chance to meet people in the community and kids get the opportunity to congregate as well,” said Sanchez Connor.
He says, as a father, he’s taught his son right and wrong.
“Love will conquer all. When we have a positive connection, good things will come,” added Candice Scott, who lives in the neighborhood.
Knox Davis says she hopes to improve the relationship with law enforcement and get a community center for the kids and families to enjoy in the neighborhood.
