Catawba College announces Esports scholarship partnership

SPIN is the Premier Esports Recruiting Platform for College Scholarships by forging a pathway to guide students towards further education and future careers. SPIN offers opportunities for esports athletes to compete in their respective titles in front of a network of college and university esports programs from across North America. SPIN is dedicated to helping students improve their in-game skills and become the best player they can be, all with their health and wellness in mind. Students are taught about healthy eating habits, how to be active while also gaming, and the importance of overall health in wellness in the pursuit of honing esports skills.