Shooting at Salisbury Mexican restaurant leaves three people hurt

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police are investigating after three people were shot at a Mexican restaurant late Friday night.
Salisbury Police say they responded to Los Arcos restaurant on Klumac Road at about 10:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found three people who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say two of the victims were taken to Baptist Hospital where they remain in critical condition. The third person who was shot was treated and released by EMS at the scene.
Salisbury Police located the car the suspect got away in at Highway 601 and East Ridge Road. The driver was then taken into custody. Police identified him at 20-year-old Hugo Riquelme Alonso. Alonso is charged with attempted second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Alonso is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.
