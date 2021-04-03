Randolph County hostage suspect leads officers on pursuit before crashing on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-county pursuit involving a possible hostage suspect ended in Rowan County Saturday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit started in Randolph County and came to an end just before 4:30 p.m. when the car crashed on I-85 near Webb Road in Rowan County.
Deputies said the driver was wanted in connection to a possible hostage situation that was relayed to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Rowan County deputies assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and provided K-9s to assist in the capture of the suspect, who was taken back to Randolph County for further investigation.
No other information was provided.
Earlier on Saturday, Mooresville police asked for the public’s help in locating a fugitive from Randolph County.
Brian Cody King is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction. A stolen vehicle used by King was recovered in Mooresville on Saturday.
Officers have not said if it was King who led deputies on a pursuit into Rowan County.
