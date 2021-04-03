Randolph County hostage suspect leads officers on pursuit before crashing on I-85 in Rowan County

Randolph County hostage suspect leads officers on pursuit before crashing on I-85 in Rowan County
Randolph County hostage suspect leads officers on pursuit before crashing on I-85 in Rowan County (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 6:35 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-county pursuit involving a possible hostage suspect ended in Rowan County Saturday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit started in Randolph County and came to an end just before 4:30 p.m. when the car crashed on I-85 near Webb Road in Rowan County.

Deputies said the driver was wanted in connection to a possible hostage situation that was relayed to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowan County deputies assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and provided K-9s to assist in the capture of the suspect, who was taken back to Randolph County for further investigation.

[ Police looking for fugitive from Randolph County ]

No other information was provided.

Earlier on Saturday, Mooresville police asked for the public’s help in locating a fugitive from Randolph County.

Brian Cody King is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide that occurred in their jurisdiction. A stolen vehicle used by King was recovered in Mooresville on Saturday.

Officers have not said if it was King who led deputies on a pursuit into Rowan County.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.