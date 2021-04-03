Hornets’ Hayward out at least 4 weeks with right foot sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets’ win Friday night over the Indiana Pacers. The team said in a statement that Hayward will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks.
He was injured when he stepped on Myles Turner’s foot while driving to the basket in the second quarter and immediately crumpled.
The 31-year-old is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $128 million, four-year deal.
Charlotte is already without rookie guard LaMelo Ball, out indefinitely with a broken right wrist.
