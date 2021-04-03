Frost Advisory for Easter Sunday morning with a sunny and pleasant afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FROST ADVISORY is in effect across the NC piedmont and Charlotte Metro area from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, as Sunday morning low temperatures will cool into the mid-30s, with frost likely.
Winds will remain light, yet make sure you bundle up if you are heading out for any Easter sunrise services.
Easter Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Sunday night into Monday morning will remain chilly, yet not as cold with Monday low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Monday will continue our warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible for Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves into the region, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
A few rain showers and storms may linger for next weekend, with high temperatures generally in the low to mid-70s.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
