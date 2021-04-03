Crowds take to the skies after CDC changes regulations on travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some good news for those of you feeling a little stir-crazy not being able to travel during the pandemic. The CDC just revised its guidelines for fully vaccinated people. They now say you can travel inside the United States without having to quarantine or get mandatory testing.
“We’ve had so many trips cancelled over the past two years,” said a passenger at Charlotte Airport Friday.
But that might be quickly changing. This holiday weekend certainly isn’t normally the busiest of the year, but by the looks of the crowds here it could be. Not many people wear bunny ears through the Thanksgiving travel season. But this is a very different look from where the airport was last year at this point.
“I’m seeing a lot of changes since the vaccinations here,” said Amiya Cureton who was headed out to Florida.
Some of those changes are coming at the Federal level. The Centers for Disease Control just issued an advisory, saying the vaccinations were going so well, they are easing some of the protocols for fully vaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated being the key words here.
“It seems like the airport is pretty full today,” according to one passenger.
If you’ve had your COVID-19 shots and are up to date, you can travel within the United States without getting tested for COVID-19 before or self-quarantining after.
“I didn’t expect to see so many people traveling.”
Katie Tocci had to change her European trip with her family last year and is downsizing it a bit this go around.
“We were actually supposed to be in London last year, but we’ll take Fort Lauderdale.”
But for others, it was a different story.
“I felt trapped for the last year. And I felt like there was no end in sight.”
When it comes to missing out on life moments because of the pandemic, it’s hard to top Lisa Marcano. She got her vaccine this week so she can see her youngest daughter graduate college but missed another daughter’s wedding before she could get the shot.
“Oh my gosh, that was just devastating. I’ve only got four and three of them are married so I missed one of them.”
Even if you are fully vaccinated, the CDC says you should still practice social distancing and wear a mask.
