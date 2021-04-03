Cool today - warmer weather on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our sunny streak continues! Today will bring sun and highs close to 60°.
Easter Sunday will start out on the cool side. Lows will fall to the mid 30s, so frost is again a possibility for some places. It would be a good idea to cover those plants one more time to be safe. You shouldn’t have to worry about frost for the rest of the week though. The rest of the day will be sunny and dry. Highs reach the low 70s.
Monday through Wednesday will also be dry and sunny. Lows won’t be quite as chilly. We will start out in the 40s and eventually make our way back to the low 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. We could hit 80° by Wednesday.
The next rain chance holds off until late in the week. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.