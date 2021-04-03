AMBER ALERT: Greensboro Police search for missing 1-year-old boy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a missing 1-year-old boy.
Greensboro Police are looking for Josea Andre Petty. State authorities say the boy is black with black hair and brown eyes. Petty was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants, and white socks.
State officials say they do not know the identities of the two men believed to have abducted him. Officials describe one of the men as being an approximately 25-year-old black man wearing a black jacket and grey pants. The second man believed to have taken Petty is an approximately 35-year-old black man wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, and black pants with white stripes.
The men may be traveling in a gray 2018 Kia Sorento with the NC license tag of 5D16DV.
If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Greensboro Police at 336-373-2223 or call 911.
