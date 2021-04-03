Albemarle Police looking for armed robbery suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob a Hibbett Sports Friday night.
Officers were called to the Hibbett Sports off 814 NC 24-27 Bypass E around 7:48 p.m. for an armed robbery.
Police say an unknown Black male wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the store. He then displayed a firearm and demanded money and a phone from the clerk. The clerk refused and the suspect then fired the handgun in the store.
At that time, the clerk and the suspect ran out of the store. The suspect then left the store in a black, newer model, sport utility vehicle, possibly a Jeep.
No one was injured from the incident.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect in this case, call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.
