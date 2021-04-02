‘We need to do something about this:’ Family of shooting victim, elected officials call for an end to gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family and neighborhood is mourning the loss of another life, following a violent week in Charlotte.
On Monday evening, a man was shot and killed on West Sugar Creek Road. On Tuesday afternoon, two teenage boys were shot on Hovis Road, just a mile away, and a few hours before that, a 7-year-old was shot.
On Wednesday night, two more shootings happened, one on Hovis Road again and another on Oak Meadow Court.
On Thursday morning, a man was shot and killed on McArthur Avenue.
Many other families are hurting - and they’re calling for change. Over a dozen people came together Thursday evening to honor the life and memory of Davyon Farrer.
Farrer was shot and killed last Wednesday in the parking lot near the A to Z Convenience Store on Beatties Ford Road.
“He was a comedian, very smart, very intelligent,” said Farrer’s grandmother Jacqueline Lewis.
Lewis’ son Cinquay, Farrer’s uncle, was shot and killed only 45 feet away in December.
“I’m lost for words at this point...because I just went through this same thing three months ago and now to have to go through it again it’s very heartbreaking,” Lewis said.
Elected officials also shared their pain and discord for the violence happening recently.
“It’s happening way too much, way too much, ever since Dayday passed, there have been several more homicides since then. It’s just been so many more,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham.
“It’s time to stop talking so much about it and put some action. That action is coming out into the streets and talking with these young people and talking to the community,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.
They say it won’t be an overnight change and it can’t happen unless people come together for a common solution.
“The sheriff’s [office], the police department, city council, Mayor Vi Lyles, Malcolm Graham, it’s going to take all of us to do something about this,” Lewis said.
Farrer’s funeral service is this Saturday.
