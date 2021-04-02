VACCINE TEAM: I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March - should I be worried I’m not fully vaccinated?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV Vaccine Team has heard from several viewers after news broke that over 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were contaminated in a Baltimore laboratory.
Timothy wrote: “I had the Johnston and Johnston vaccine on March 16th, but I heard they had a mix-up in the vaccine. Should I be concerned I’m not vaccinated?”
No, you do not need to worry. You are vaccinated!
The White House Coronavirus Response Team addressed concerns after millions of doses were ruined by what’s been described as human error.
During its briefing, Friday, April 2, Response Coordinator, Jeff Zients, assured Americans who have already gotten their Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“I do want to address the recent issues at the manufacturing plant in Baltimore, that is working for Johnson & Johnson to produce their vaccine substance. I want to emphasize the issue at the Baltimore plant did not impact any J&J doses that have been distributed. All J&J finished doses to date were produced in a different, FDA-approved facility. Johnson and Johnson in the FDA are working through the identified issues and the FDA approval process for the new facility. The company and FDA will provide updates as the process concludes,” Zients told reporters Friday.
Zients also announced Johnson and Johnson is still on course to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine before the end of May.
If you have a question for the WBTV Vaccine Team please submit your question here.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.