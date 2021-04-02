VACCINE TEAM: I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March - should I be worried I’m not fully vaccinated?

“I do want to address the recent issues at the manufacturing plant in Baltimore, that is working for Johnson & Johnson to produce their vaccine substance. I want to emphasize the issue at the Baltimore plant did not impact any J&J doses that have been distributed. All J&J finished doses to date were produced in a different, FDA-approved facility. Johnson and Johnson in the FDA are working through the identified issues and the FDA approval process for the new facility. The company and FDA will provide updates as the process concludes,” Zients told reporters Friday.