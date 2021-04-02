Structure fire in Concord starts gas fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A building was destroyed in a fire and started another fire Thursday night in Concord.
Concord Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Laurelview Drive Northwest around 6 p.m. Within three minutes of arrival, the heavy fire had spread to half of the building and part of the roof was collapsed.
Firefighters say strong winds were a factor in extinguishment.
Multiple hose lines and aerial devices were used to control the fire, along with four engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs, one safety officer and 24 firefighters.
The blaze was contained in about 22 minutes.
Due to heavy fire damage, a structural collapse onto an outside gas meter caused a leak and ignited a gas fire. Dominion Energy was on scene to assist firefighters with finding the gas line and extinguishing that fire.
Crews were also assisted by the Concord Police Department, Concord Electric Services and Cabarrus County EMS.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.