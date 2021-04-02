Mark Prosser hired as head coach of Winthrop men’s basketball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University has hired Mark Prosser as head coach of their men’s basketball team.
Prosser has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Western Carolina.
In April of 2012, he was hired as an assistant coach at Winthrop under Pat Kelsey, then served as associate head coach from Aug. 2013 until he left for Western Carolina in spring 2018.
Before leaving for Western Carolina, Prosser played a role in helping bring the Winthrop men’s basketball program back to the top of the Big South Conference when the Eagles captured the 2017 Big South Conference Championship and returned to the NCAA Tournament.
“My family and I could not be more excited to come home to Winthrop University and the Rock Hill community,” said Prosser. “We’d like to thank Dr. Halpin, Dr. Hynd, the Board of Trustees and the entire Winthrop community for entrusting us with one of the most prestigious college basketball programs in the country.”
During his 15-year coaching career on the NCAA level, Prosser has been an assistant coach at Wofford College on two occasions and Bucknell while spending one season at Brevard College as the head coach before joining Winthrop’s staff.
A native of Wheeling, W.Va., Prosser played collegiately at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before a knee injury ended his career prematurely. He began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at Marist until his graduation in 2002, helping the Red Foxes to a share of the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) regular season title in 2001-02.
