Lincoln Co. fruit growers say crops survived round 1 of freezing temps. Round 2 tonight

LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures dipped below freezing early Friday morning in the apple, peach and pear orchards in Lincoln County.
Some areas were as low as 28 degrees, but only for a short period of time. A stiff breeze kept any frost from settling on the blooms and buds, and farmers say that helped them avoid any major damage to their crops.
Another round of frost is expected Saturday and Sunday mornings and while the wind is expected to calm down, farmers are hopeful the crops will fare well again.
