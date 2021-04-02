Gov. McMaster announcing major sports event coming to South Carolina

COLUMBIA S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster is announcing a major sports event coming to South Carolina.
The governor will be joined by S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish for the press conference Friday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m.
The presser is taking place in the first floor lobby of the South Carolina State House in Columbia.
Officials have not alluded to what the event will be but the PGA Tour has recently made announcements about golf events happening in South Carolina.
According to ESPN, the PGA Tour will play three times in the South Carolina in 2021, starting with the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island in April.
Then in May, “the strongest international field in golf” will play in the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island near Charleston.
ESPN’s report says the latest event will be played at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, about 80 miles southwest of Charleston.
PGA Tour has already said the yet-to-be-named tournament will be conducted June 10-13, the week preceding the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California.
In 2012, Rory McIlroy captured the Wanamaker Trophy in South Carolina’s first-ever major golf championship.
