Georgia has changed its voting laws. Which states will be next?

One of the two main bills that has passed the state Senate since the 2020 election, SB 1485, could shrink the voter pool by getting rid of the permanent early voting list, which allows voters to automatically receive a mail ballot for every election they are eligible to vote in. If voters choose not to vote early in the primary and general election for two consecutive cycles, they risk being removed from the early voter list. Counties are supposed to notify these voters, who may then stay on the list by responding within 30 days. A previous version of the bill failed in the Senate when a Repubilcan voted against the bill, claiming he had misunderstood its provisions, but he supported SB 1485.