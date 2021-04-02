FIRST ALERT: Even colder temperatures in the forecast tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Good Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with chilly afternoon readings only rebounding to the middle 50s.
There’ll still be a noticeable breeze as well, adding to the chill in the air. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of our area until 9 a.m.
Another First Alert has been issued for tonight, as cold temperatures, in the frigid 20s are forecast all across the WBTV viewing area. Frost may be more of an issue Saturday morning, as high pressure settles over the WBTV area, taking away the breeze which held temperatures up – just a bit – Friday morning.
The record in Charlotte for Saturday morning is 28°, set in 1972 and I’m forecasting a record-challenging low temperature of 29°.
So, you will need to protect sensitive plants again tonight from the unseasonably cold conditions. Cover them up or bring them indoors.
After the frigid start, Saturday will offer more sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures that will jump up to the lower 60s.
Following a 7am sunrise with cold temps in the middle 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant with sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
We’ll likely remain rain-free for the start of the workweek with a very nice day-to-day warming trend in the forecast.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
