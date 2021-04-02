COVID-19 vaccine: Medical treatment age of consent differs across state lines

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina teens eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine do not have to get their parents’ permission to roll up their sleeves.
This is a question on a lot of parents’ minds as teens are starting to get vaccinated. State health officials clarified the matter since all South Carolinians 16 and older can get the vaccine. The rules are not the same in North Carolina when it comes to consent for the vaccine.
South Carolina law allows teens to make their own health decision once they reach 16. Most providers are following this rule, but not all of them. Rock Hill vaccine clinic told me this week anyone under 18 needs a parent to sign for their vaccine. Parents also need to be at the vaccine appointment. So it is best to check before you go.
The ‘Minor’s Consent to Health Services’ section is located in Title 63 law and says:
“Any minor who has reached the age of sixteen years may consent to any health services from a person authorized by law to render the particular health service for himself and the consent of no other person shall be necessary unless such involves an operation which shall be performed only if such is essential to the health or life of such child in the opinion of the performing physician and a consultant physician if one is available.”
”We still encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to talk to their parents, talk to their family members, their guardians about their decision for vaccination, but no it’s not a requirement for them to have parental consent,” says Senior Deputy for Public Health’s Nick Davidson.
In North Carolina, 16- and 17-year-old children need to get parent’s permission to get a shot. Medical age of consent is 18.
A University of North Carolina article on this subject dives deeper into North Carolina’s law reading:
“In North Carolina, a minor under the age of 18 is subject to the supervision and control of his or her parent, unless the minor has been emancipated. G.S. 7B‐3400. On the other side of the coin, parents have a duty to attend to their minor children’s needs – a minor who does not receive proper supervision and care (including medical care) may be adjudicated neglected under the state’s child welfare laws. G.S. Ch. 7B, Subchapter 1. Thus, the general rule is that the person who may give consent for health care for a child is the child’s parent.”
That will be important when the state moves to Phase 5 on Wednesday. North Carolinians aged 16 and 17 will be able to get the shot as the state moves to opening appointments to all North Carolinians.
Pfizer is the only vaccine you can get if under 18. Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer all have trials testing the vaccines in younger children.
