Cold mornings continue for Easter weekend, with warmer afternoon temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Charlotte Metro area and into Upstate S.C. overnight into Saturday morning, as low temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the WBTV viewing area. Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the 20s, with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 60 degrees, under sunny skies.
If you are heading out for any Easter Sunday sunrise services, you will need to bundle up, as Sunday morning low temperatures will start off in the low to mid 30s around 7 AM. Easter Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
The warming trend and dry weather continue into early next week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, and around 80 degrees by Wednesday.
Rain chances return late next week, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible for Thursday and Friday of next week.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
