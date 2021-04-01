Winner! Johnny Rogers captures Cabarrus Burger Madness contest

CABARRUS, N.C. (WBTV) - After a month of savoring specialty burgers from 12 of Cabarrus County’s local restaurants, diners have voted The Candied G.O.A.T. Burger from Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers as the most popular Cabarrus Burger Madness creation.
Every dish in the inaugural celebration’s lineup featured a mouthwatering array of ingredients. At Johnny Roger’s, Chef Barrett Dabbs created his dream burger pairing goat cheese and candied bacon with smokehouse aioli and onion frizzles for a winning combination.
“We were blown away by all of the delicious burgers and appreciate everyone who joined in on the fun,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “Cabarrus Burger Madness provided the opportunity to highlight our outstanding local restaurants and chefs while supporting our community. Stay hungry! This celebration is the start of even more exciting initiatives to showcase our restaurants.”
Throughout March, Cabarrus Burger Madness featured new, limited-time burgers from twelve local restaurants and the option to vote for a favorite online. Developed by the Cabarrus County CVB, the celebration was created to further support local restaurants and feature our community as the hospitality industry continues to endure impacts of the pandemic.
In addition, all proceeds from the purchase of Cabarrus Burger Madness gear will go toward stocking Cabarrus Blessing Boxes. The online store will remain open until Friday, April 9 and can be found at www.VisitCabarrus.com.
Cabarrus Burger Madness returns March 2022! Diners can continue to explore Cabarrus County’s local places to eat with the help of a full list of independent restaurants at www.VisitCabarrus.com.
