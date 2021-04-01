Wells Fargo Championship to have limited attendance, strict COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for May 3-9, will have limited attendance on-site with strict health and safety protocols in place.
Working with officials from Mecklenburg County, the State of North Carolina and the PGA TOUR, tournament officials say they have developed a plan that includes a limited number of sponsors and fans in open air and socially distanced settings.
The tournament has implemented new protocols to keep everyone safe during the re-imagined event.
“We look forward to safely bringing this annual event back to our community and continue the tournament’s legacy of being an integral part of the fabric of Charlotte and the surrounding areas,” said Johno Harris, General Chairman of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Tickets are limited and attendance will be reduced to 30-percent of maximum capacity.
With fewer tickets available for distribution, the tournament staff will work first with the tournament’s official partners, then open sales to past ticket buyers.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m.
For all updates, please continue to visit WellsFargoChampionship.com or Twitter: @WellsFargoGolf, Instagram: @WellsFargoGolf and Facebook: Wells Fargo Championship.
New COVID-19 safety protocols mean some elements of the tournament have changed. Additional health and safety protocols include the mandatory use of facial coverings, social distancing and other health and safety measures.
All permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitization. Safety measures regarding food preparation and distribution will also be in place.
The fan guide to safety policies, according to local, State and PGA TOUR guidelines, is posted on WellsFargoChampionship.com.
As has been the case since last October on the PGA TOUR, the traditional Pro-Am events (Monday, Wednesday), essential for the tournament’s charitable endeavors, will be contested during the week, with new health and safety protocols, including COVID-19 tests for all participants prior to those competitions.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure the Wells Fargo Championship will be a great experience and continue to make a significant charitable impact in our community,” said Gary Sobba, Wells Fargo Championship Tournament Director. “While we were disappointed with last year’s event cancellation, we couldn’t be more excited to come back stronger and welcome the best players, sponsors and fans in the world back to Quail Hollow Club.”
