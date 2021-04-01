Statesville launches Adopt-A-Street program

As part of the ceremony, Mayor Costi Kutteh announced that the City Council has also adopted a portion of Oakland Ave. It will get its first clean-up on Saturday, April 17, as part of the statewide Litter Sweep event. Volunteers are asked to meet at Bristol Road Community Center, Bentley Community Center or Garfield park to help clean up litter in the surrounding neighborhoods from 9-11 a.m. More information is available at www.statesvillenc.net/events