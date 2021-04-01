StarMed enrolling kids for KidCOVE Moderna trial in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local healthcare group in Charlotte confirmed Thursday they are enrolling children in a new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial.
StarMed says they are now enrolling kids between 6 months and 11 years old for the KidCOVE Moderna trial. The healthcare group says they are the only ones in N.C. participating in the trial.
So far, about 200 children have signed up to participate. There is no word how many the group will be enrolling.
The news comes one day after Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.
In their vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.
Anyone interested in participating in the KidCOVE Moderna trial with StarMed or learning more about it can call 1-800-785-3150.
