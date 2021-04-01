Speedway Club to reopen following year-long closure amid COVID pandemic

Dinner service will be available by reservation Thursday through Saturday nights between the hours of 5:30 and 9:00 p.m. To accommodate social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC, seating will be limited to no more than 50 percent of the restaurant’s capacity. Patrons will be required to wear a mask while not actively eating and drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the dining room and the restaurant will use disposable menus to further limit person-to-person contact.