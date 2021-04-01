Rowan Public Library celebrates National Library Week April 4 - 10

Customers can visit any RPL location to complete a library card application; PINs can be reset on the phone at 980-432-8671 or in person at any branch. For a digital card, customers can visit bit.ly/RPLcard2021 from wherever they are, complete the online application, and receive immediate access to RPL’s e-Branch. If digital card customers later decide they want access to the circulating, physical collection, all they need to do is visit their nearest branch and bring a valid ID; staff will then convert their digital card to a physical one. After that, the customers can still access the e-Branch, but they will use their physical card number and PIN instead of their digital card information.