Rowan man faces charges for sex crimes involving children, drug offenses

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Thomas Leach, 38, of Salisbury, for numerous narcotics and weapons violations. The United States Marshall’s Service had located Leach at 506 Harris Road, Salisbury.
Leach had outstanding warrants in regards to a Salisbury City Police Department Investigation which included: assault on a child under 12, statutory sex offense with a child, statutory rape of a child under 13, and indecent liberties with a child.
During the warrant service, two guns were located in Leach’s possession.
An investigation was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Crime Reduction Unit along with help from RCSO Patrol units, and a subsequent search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the search of the property, approximately 494 grams of suspected heroin was located. Other narcotics were also seized along with drug paraphernalia and cash.
Leach was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and store drugs, trafficking in heroin, drug possession, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leach was given a total of $800,000 secured bond for both his outstanding charges and new charges, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. The investigation into the narcotics is ongoing and other arrests may be forthcoming.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.