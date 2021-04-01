Police, community concerned after six shot in 10 days in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A northwest Charlotte community, and police, are frustrated by a string of shootings in less than two weeks.
Five people were shot on Hovis Road, including two teens, since March 21.
A mile away, a 7-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Marble Street. Police said she was just caught in the crossfire, and three people have been arrested.
The latest shooting in the community was Wednesday night when a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is the same street where a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot on Tuesday.
In an effort to address the recent violence, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings held a town hall at an area church.
In Charlotte, there have been seven people shot within those 10 days, including four within the past 24 hours.
On March 21, a man was shot multiple times in a targeted attack with a 3-year-old right there.
“Public should not be standing for this kind of activity, the fact that children are getting struck by gunfire,” said CMPD Maj. Brian Foley.
Jennings hopes the town hall is the start of change.
Rather, he challenged community members, especially adults, to call for change.
Jennings said he felt anger and frustration with all of the violence, especially when a 7-year-old child was involved.
“If you want to pull on my heartstrings, you get a small child involved in such a senseless act of criminal activity,” Jennings said.
Jennings said the shooting where the 7-year-old was injured was connected to a shooting earlier in the day on Hovis Road where two boys were shot in a drive-by shooting.
“We can’t do this by ourselves,” Jennings said. “If people are waiting around for the police to solve all the problems, it’s not going to happen.”
On Wednesday, a town hall was held at Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church with dozens voicing their concerns, people who’ve called this northwest Charlotte neighborhood home for decades.
“Really tears you up, innocent, had nothing to do with all of that, yet her life is in all that pain right now,” a community member said.
Hours after the town hall, the violence continued, police responding again to Hovis Road for a reported shooting.
One person was injured, but it doesn’t appear to be connected to Wednesday’s shootings.
Still, Jennings hopes that change will happen.
“I just hope we can come together as a community and do things together and have a better outlook of each other,” Jennings said.
Police also called on the adults to get the attention of the younger generation to help put a stop to this violence.
Thankfully, the three children injured are in stable condition.
CMPD says you can expect an increased police presence in these neighborhoods hoping to catch the criminals before something happens.
