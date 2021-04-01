One person shot and killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Thursday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on McArthur Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting and they also do not believe it is connected to recent shootings in the city.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any suspects or arrests.
CMPD says homicide unit detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
