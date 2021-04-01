NC DHHS Flu
CMPD classifies April deadly shooting in north Charlotte as a ‘justified homicide’

Police did not believe this was a random shooting and never gave many other details about this shooting since April.
The incident happened on McArthur Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m. on April 1.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has classified an April case where one person was shot and killed in north Charlotte as a “justified homicide”.

The incident happened on McArthur Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m. on April 1. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the person who was killed as William Alexander.

Police did not believe this was a random shooting and never gave many other details about this shooting since April.

One person shot and killed in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

On Aug. 5, CMPD said detectives have classified this case as a justified homicide.

Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and agreed with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

