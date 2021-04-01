CMPD classifies April deadly shooting in north Charlotte as a ‘justified homicide’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has classified an April case where one person was shot and killed in north Charlotte as a “justified homicide”.

The incident happened on McArthur Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m. on April 1. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the person who was killed as William Alexander.

Police did not believe this was a random shooting and never gave many other details about this shooting since April.

On Aug. 5, CMPD said detectives have classified this case as a justified homicide.

Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s Homicide Unit and agreed with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

