Many rural counties outpacing NC cities in vaccinations

WBTV asked for updated percentages on how much of Mecklenburg County’s vaccine is going to people who live out of the county or out of the state. A spokesperson for Mecklenburg County could not get updated numbers to WBTV by deadline, but at the end of February the county reported about 4.9 percent of vaccinations were given to people who live outside of the county and about 3.8 percent of vaccinations were given to people who live out of state.