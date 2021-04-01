Man arrested in 2004 Charlotte homicide cold case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Charlotte more than 19 years ago.
The investigation began on Nov. 15, 2004 on Reddman Road. Police say Marcus Lofewia Fed, then 32, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives followed leads but the case was eventually turned over to CMPD’s Homicide Cold Case Unit.
Then, in 2020, police say new information surfaced that led to detectives identifying 38-year-old Joshua Lenvert Withers as a potential suspect in the case.
No details about that new evidence or a possible motive for the shooting has been released.
After Withers was located, interviewed and arrested he was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.
Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call 704-432-TIPS or Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
