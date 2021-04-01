In Kannapolis, your old friend Bill has a new look

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - If you live in Kannapolis, your City of Kannapolis utility bill will look different when it arrives in your mailbox this month. The City has redesigned the utility bill to make it easier to read and comprehend. The new bill has a more legible font and colorful graphical elements to help residents better understand the amount of utilities used and how to pay the bill.
Over the last few years the City has been working to improve its information technology systems in order to streamline how meters are read, added methods for making payments, added software that works more efficiently with banking systems, and implemented digital forms for starting and stopping service.
Residents can pay their utility bill by mail, automatic bank draft, a new automated kiosk at City Hall, a dropbox at City Hall or by phone.
For more information visit https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/UtilityBilling
