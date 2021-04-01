Huntersville man speaks about hugging mother for first time in a year

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville resident Steve Langley says he was able to hug his mom for the first time in a year this past week. Langley, a local entertainer, has spoken to WBTV multiple times over the course of the pandemic. His mother lives at PruittHealth Town Center, a rehabilitation and nursing community in Harribsurg.
Langley explained to WBTV that visits with his mother have been difficult because of pandemic restrictions. He said he is able to see his mother through barriers and during drive-by parades, but he does not get to have physical contact with her.
“It’s almost like a tease, you know. The first one of those (parades) was when I realized how torturous it would be to see your mother and not get to hug her,” said Langley in an interview Monday evening.
Despite the emotional difficulties, Langley continued making trips to see his mom. He is an entertainer by trade, and would occasionally perform bubble shows for his mother and the other residents of PruittHealth.
“Even those little nuggets gave her something to look forward to, you know, so we always made sure that whenever they would open up to a certain degree, we would schedule those visits as frequently as we could be there,” said Langley.
The tease visits came to an end this past week. After both he and his mother were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the two family members were able to have physical contact once again.
Langley said a trip to take his mother to the eye doctor became an opportunity for an impromptu family reunion. Langley and his siblings were able to see and hug their mother for the first time in a year.
“Of course, mom’s heart was just beaming that day. She said just seeing us all there together, I mean that will sustain her for a while. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps her going, you know,” said Langley.
He said he was able to visit his mother again on Monday at the PruittHealth facility. He claims he has learned not to take hugs for granted.
“I would hug her all the time and not even think twice about it before COVID, but now, oh no, every hug is precious at this point you know, so there’s the little silver lining,” said Langley.
He said his mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 two different times prior to being vaccinated, but never experienced any symptoms.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.