Fifth person shot in 10 days on same northwest Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to another shooting Wednesday evening on Hovis Road in northwest Charlotte.
Hovis Road has been the scene of several shootings over the past 10 days.
Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to that street for another shooting.
Police said a person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers also said Wednesday’s shooting doesn’t appear to be related to Tuesday’s shooting that left two teenagers injured.
In the span of 10 days, four people were injured in a shooting on Hovis Road, and a 7-year-old girl was injured in a shooting on Marble Street, about a mile away.
On Tuesday, two teenagers -- ages 14 and 15- were shot in a drive-by shooting in front of Hope Mart on Hovis Road.
Police said the shooter took off in a white Mercedes Benz. The teens are in stable condition, officials say.
On Sunday, March 21, two shootings happened on Hovis Road.
Police told WBTV a man was shot multiple times in a targeted attack. The police report shows that a three-year-old child was also there, but was uninjured.
Later that evening, officers responded to another shooting where a person was injured.
Then, on Tuesday, a 7-year-old was shot in the middle of crossfire outside an apartment complex just minutes from Hovis Road.
The girl is in stable condition, according to police.
Three people have been arrested.
