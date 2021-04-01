FIRST ALERT: Record cold in the forecast the next two nights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No fooling, big changes are in the forecast! Gone is the rain and warm temperatures. In is sunshine and chilly, gusty breezes.
Mostly sunny skies today, but afternoon temperatures will push no higher than the low to mid 50s, way below the normal high for early April.
Two First Alerts have been issued for tonight and Friday night, as cold temperatures, in the frigid 20s are forecast both nights all across the WBTV viewing area. The wind will stay up a bit tonight, so frost is unlikely, but the 140-year standing record of 28° in Charlotte is in play.
Frost may be more of an issue Saturday morning, as high pressure settles over the WBTV area, and another record low temperature of 28° is forecast.
Word of caution for both nights, you will need to protect sensitive plants from the unseasonably cold conditions. Cover them up or bring them indoors.
Good Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with cool afternoon readings rebounding to the middle 50s.
Saturday morning will start off with a frost and/or freeze, with morning temperatures in the 20s, but under sunny skies, high temperatures will jump up to the lower 60s.
Following a 7am sunrise with cold temps in the middle 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant with sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
We’ll likely remain rain-free for the start of the workweek with a very nice day-to-day warming trend in the forecast.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
