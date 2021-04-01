First Alert: Freeze Warnings are in effect for Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much colder Canadian air will continue to move into the region through Friday, leading to Freeze Warnings for Friday morning across most of the WBTV viewing area. All of the WBTV viewing area can expect Friday and Saturday morning low temperatures to drop into the 20s, so make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation, and have a jacket for the morning hours.
Overnight will be clear and cold, with low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte, to upper teens around Boone.
Good Friday will feature mostly sunny skies through the day, with afternoon high temperatures back in the low to mid 50s.
Easter Weekend looks perfect, with plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Easter Sunday, with chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s, and mild afternoons. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the lower 60s. Easter Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
The warming trend and dry weather continues into early next week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, and around 80 degrees by Wednesday. Rain chances look minimal, with the chance for a few rain showers by Thursday and Friday of next week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
