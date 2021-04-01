CMPD says deadly shooting at south Charlotte apartments was justified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a February deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the southside of the city was justified.
A man was killed in a late-night shooting on Feb. 17, 2021. The man was identified by police as 22-year-old Joshua Bennet Fleming.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the Sharon Crossing Apartments on El Verano Circle, which is just off South Boulevard.
Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Fleming, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Fleming knew the shooter and that no other suspects are being sought.
On April 1, 2021, CMPD classified this case as a justified homicide.
Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision to not charge anyone in this case.
