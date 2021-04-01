Charlotte-area productions among movies fueling return to film in 2021 for N.C.

LD Entertainment, whose N.C.-filmed production “Words on Bathroom Walls” was recently released, returns to the Tar Heel State with a new feature-length film “I.S.S.” The thriller features six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and follows their actions after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives. Filmed in Wilmington at EUE/Screen Gems Studios, this project has been approved for a rebate up to $3.6 million.