Cabarrus County Library System entering next phase of service

● Beanstack and the Virtual Summer Reading program – Summer reading went virtual as the Library showcased its new Beanstack reading app (cabarruscounty.beanstack.org). More than 1,000 signed up for the virtual summer program. In 2021, the Library will host additional virtual reading campaigns like the NC Science Festival Reading Challenge and Pages for Pantries. The addition of Beanstack opened new avenues for the library, according to Children’s Librarian Amanda Wilkerson. In addition to the ongoing reading challenges, the app provides a way to gauge community reading. Since it began almost a year ago, users have logged more than one million reading minutes. “That’s huge,” Wilkerson said. “We were never able to track the amount of minutes read before. It’s nice to be able to see that larger picture.”