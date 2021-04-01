“Big Pop Up” a big hit in Statesville on Thursday

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina families struggling financially from the effects of the pandemic were able to get some relief by simply pulling up to Signal Hill Mall, popping their trunks and letting volunteers from I-CARE, Inc. and other community volunteers do the rest.
On Thursday, April 1, volunteers at The Big Pop Up placed household goods, family supplies and food items, among other products, in car trunks and on truck beds for as many as 1,000 families that are struggling to meet basic needs.
The Big Pop Up, sponsored by I-CARE, Inc. Community Action Agency and their partners, was open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The contactless drive-through distribution event allowed for participants to safely remain in their vehicles and drive through various stations as volunteers placed supplies inside car trunks or on truck beds.
“This pandemic has hit our community hard and I-CARE is honored to be able to lend some support to some of our most vulnerable families,” said Bryan Duncan, Executive Director of I-CARE. “Families are hurting and we are hoping this event will offer some assistance. We are living out our mission and doing what Community Action Agencies do to serve our communities.”
This event was made possible with the support of cooperating partners, including Walmart Foundation, Lowe’s Foundation, Food Lion, Energy United and Cheney Brothers Statesville.
“There was already 23,000 people in Iredell County living in poverty, so COVID exacerbated that situation and it really shined a light on some of the more desperate needs for people,” Duncan said. “We’ve also had just a groundswell of people who have been cast into situational poverty as a result of COVID. When you have people out here who simply don’t know what to do, you try to do something.”
