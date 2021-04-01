Amtrak’s new vision offers ability to ride train from Charlotte to Carolina coast and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A huge vision from Amtrak could make it possible to ride a train from Charlotte to the Carolina coast, the mountains and more places around the state.
Amtrak released a map, proposing new routes and upgrades going all across the United States by 2035 based off President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
The passenger train service said the American Jobs Plan earmarks $80 billion for rail.
Amtrak said if the bill is approved by Congress, it will be able to fix bridges, stations and tunnels that have gone beyond their design lives.
Their 2035 vision includes serving up to 160 more communities, adding more than 30 new routes and making more frequent trips on existing routes.
The company said it wants to improve service in its northeast corridor where it connects many cities with frequent trains.
Among the routes in North Carolina, the proposed map includes legs from Salisbury to Asheville and Raleigh to Wilmington which both work to connect from the current Charlotte-New York route.
The Amtrak map also shows a proposed new line from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia.
Amtrak also says it would like to provide service to new cities, including Nashville, Louisville, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Though Amtrak’s rail service is currently not available in much of the country, 32 million people rode on Amtrak trains in Fiscal Year 2019.
The president relied on the train heavily to commute from his home in Delaware to Washington, D.C., when he served as senator and vice president.
His 8,000 or so round trips on that route earned him the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.